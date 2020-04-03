InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.79. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mauer bought 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $92,893.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,156.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 324,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

