Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,723 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 2,233 call options.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $7,114,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $687,949,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

