Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 32,585 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the average volume of 2,186 call options.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.21. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

