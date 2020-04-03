Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,703% compared to the typical volume of 40 call options.

In related news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,652.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of WD opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

