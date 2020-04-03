Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was down 7.3% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $157.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iqvia traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $100.04, approximately 2,084,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,942,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.86.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

