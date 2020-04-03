Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

