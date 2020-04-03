iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.38, approximately 4,073,931 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,767,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,695,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,608,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.