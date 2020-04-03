iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.02

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 1410683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5,382.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GSG)

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.