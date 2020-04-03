Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.24% of Iteris worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. Iteris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.