Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $31.88, 1,509,226 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 843,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,017 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

