Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PolyOne by 204.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.81. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

In other news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

