Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

