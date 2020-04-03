Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 78,759 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $164.09 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

