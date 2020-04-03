Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,553 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of WellCare Health Plans worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $318.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.