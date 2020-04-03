Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

