Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

SHO stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

