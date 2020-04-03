Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $31.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.16, approximately 7,616,649 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,084,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,744 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.