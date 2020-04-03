JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (JPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on May 15th

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 1 year low of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 484.65 ($6.38). The firm has a market cap of $184.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.90.

About JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

