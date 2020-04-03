KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE:KAR opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

