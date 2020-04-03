KBR (NYSE:KBR) Trading Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KBR traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.42, 1,336,009 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,860,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

