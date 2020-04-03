Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Franklin Financial Network worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

FSB stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

