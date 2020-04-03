Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

