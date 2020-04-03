Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,265,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.35. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

