Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of AngioDynamics worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 456,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 239,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 184,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ANGO opened at $9.83 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

