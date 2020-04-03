Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Campus Communities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 302,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $9,409,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.