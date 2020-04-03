Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 909,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 239,283 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 547,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 88,883 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $32.72 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $329,320 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

