KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NN has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NN by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NN by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

