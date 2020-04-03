KeyCorp Comments on Federal Signal Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE FSS opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,207,000 after acquiring an additional 65,508 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 356,178 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.