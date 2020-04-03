KeyCorp Comments on Kaman Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kaman in a report released on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kaman by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

