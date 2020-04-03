KeyCorp Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.