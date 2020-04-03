KeyCorp Comments on NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $383,727,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

