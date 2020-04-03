KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for DXP Enterprises in a research report issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DXP Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

