Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.90 million and a PE ratio of 42.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.45. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

