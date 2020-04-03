Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price Down 10.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)’s stock price was down 10.7% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $51.00, approximately 3,141,145 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,480,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

