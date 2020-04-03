Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Landec updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.20 EPS.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

