LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Insider Gregory (Greg) Hooper Purchases 41,366 Shares

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) insider Gregory (Greg) Hooper purchased 41,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$14,312.64 ($10,150.81).

LaserBond Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of A$0.97 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. LaserBond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Laserbond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

