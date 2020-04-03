Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $17.27 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

