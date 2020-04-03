Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $42.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.92, 1,207,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,066,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

