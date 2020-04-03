Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.85, approximately 4,443,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,677,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

