Linde (NYSE:LIN) Shares Gap Down to $173.00

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.30, but opened at $173.00. Linde shares last traded at $164.40, with a volume of 1,685,502 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

