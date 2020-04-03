Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 247.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.35. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

