LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were down 8% during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $35.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.93, approximately 1,240,717 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,259,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPSN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LivePerson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

