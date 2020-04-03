Lobstex Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $308,414.96 and approximately $104,246.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00340315 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00419837 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,982,948 coins and its circulating supply is 18,982,936 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

