Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Down 12.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Louisiana-Pacific traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.09, 2,212,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,616,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.