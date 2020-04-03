Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $94.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lowe’s Companies traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $80.42, approximately 8,112,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,941,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.32.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 35,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

