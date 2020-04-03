Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.25

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 16786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.