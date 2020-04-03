Man Group plc Acquires 7,600 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.35% of Taubman Centers worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

