Man Group plc Acquires 93,264 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 552.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,264 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

