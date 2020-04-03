Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation NA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

