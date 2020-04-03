Man Group plc Boosts Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,092 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

